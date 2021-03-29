Denver Nuggets Owner Faces Bias Suit From TV Host

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 3:09 PM EDT) -- The Denver Nuggets' owner was slapped with a race, disability and age bias suit by a Hispanic TV host who said he saw his duties farmed out to white co-workers and was demoted after complaining to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Emmy-winning host Todd Romero sued cable and satellite channel Altitude Sports & Entertainment LLC and its parent, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment LLC, in Colorado federal court Friday. Kroenke owns the NBA's Nuggets, the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and other professional sports groups and stadiums. Romero's complaint lists claims of disability, race, national origin and age discrimination and retaliation, as well...

