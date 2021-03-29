Fire Protection Co. Asks 5th Circ. To Rehear OT Appeal

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 2:08 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel should rehear a fire protection company's argument in an unpaid wages case brought by the Department of Labor that a lower court misapplied a standard for estimating unpaid hours when timesheet data is missing, the company urged. In a petition filed Friday, Five Star Automatic Fire Protection LLC asked the three-judge panel to reconsider its February decision that a lower court had properly applied the Mt. Clemens standard. The company argued that the rulings were based on testimonies of former employees who did not represent the whole workforce. "The nonuniformity of the employees' daily work, working conditions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS