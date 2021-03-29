8th Circ. Won't Revive Malpractice Case Over Estate Tax Docs

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 2:20 PM EDT) -- Two firms didn't commit professional malpractice when they failed to advise their clients on the potential to claim state tax breaks on an estate tax return, the Eighth Circuit said in affirming a Minnesota federal court's decision. Allan Schreier, a co-trustee, failed to show that firms Hedeen Hughes & Wetering and Drealan Kvilhaug Hoefker & Co. PA committed accounting and legal malpractice regarding the preparation of estate tax documents for his deceased parents' trusts, a three-judge panel found Friday. Schreier failed to prove that the lower court incorrectly relied on the firm's expert witness testimony when it found they didn't commit...

