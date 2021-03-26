Jones Day Fights Ferring's Sanctions Bid Over IP Trial

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 11:20 PM EDT) -- Jones Day shot back Friday against Ferring Pharmaceuticals' bid for sanctions, arguing that the bulk of its accusations, including that the firm "vexatiously" pushed its former client Serenity Pharmaceuticals into a trial, are based on unsubstantiated claims made against the firm by Serenity in a separate lawsuit. Ferring's sanctions bid "uncritically embraces" Serenity's allegations from the separate state court suit, Jones Day said. The firm previously represented Serenity in its New York federal court dispute with Ferring over an anti-diuretic patent. Ferring won the counterclaims suit in 2019 and later triumphed in its own suit that resulted in two Serenity patents being...

