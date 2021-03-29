EY Drops Appeal In $11M Dubai Whistleblowing Case

Law360, London (March 29, 2021, 4:48 PM BST) -- Accounting firm EY has abandoned its fight to overturn findings that it owes a former partner $10.8 million in damages after he was forced out for refusing to cover up a client's gold smuggling operation. The firm, formerly Ernst & Young, confirmed on Monday that it had dropped its appeal of High Court Judge Timothy Kerr's 2020 ruling that it had failed to perform an audit on a Dubai-based gold producer in an ethical and professional manner. Judge Kerr awarded $11 million to Amjad Rihan, a former EY partner, who alleged that he was forced to flee Dubai after accusing the...

