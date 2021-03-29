JBS Forks Over $20M To Consumers In Pork Price-Fix Suit

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- JBS has agreed to a $20 million deal with consumer indirect purchasers who claim in Minnesota federal court that the meat-processing giant schemed with other companies to inflate pork prices. In papers Friday seeking preliminary settlement approval, the consumers' legal team from Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP and Gustafson Gluek PLLC said the deal for JBS to get out of their suit would make it easier to resolve the litigation against other producers. The settling entities are JBS USA Food Co., JBS USA Food Co. Holdings and Swift Pork Co. The consumer indirect purchasers are only a fraction of plaintiffs who...

