Freshfields, Kirkland Steer $7B SPAC Deal For UK Car Retailer

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 1:25 PM EDT) -- U.K. online car retailer Cazoo will list on the New York Stock Exchange by merging with a special purpose acquisition company in a $7 billion transaction driven by Freshfields and Kirkland & Ellis, the companies said Monday. The deal sees Cazoo Holdings Ltd. combining with AJAX I, a SPAC led by billionaire investor Dan Och, plus the founders of Chipotle and Instagram, and the resulting entity will be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "CZOO," according to a statement. Formed in 2018, Cazoo touts having delivered more than 20,000 vehicles to consumers across the U.K. The company also boasts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS