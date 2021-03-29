LensCrafters Says Insurer Can't Ditch Class Action Coverage

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- LensCrafters' parent company has argued to an Ohio federal judge that its insurer owes a defense in three proposed class actions over its off-site lens manufacturing process, saying the policies cover alleged mistakes in optical services performed at its stores in connection with the sale of prescription lenses. Luxottica of America Inc., in Friday's motion for summary judgment, argued Allianz Global Risks U.S. Insurance Co., which spent $6 million before ending its defense, must resume coverage in consumer suits over the AccuFit Digital System used by opticians at LensCrafters stores to fit prescription lenses. Luxottica told U.S. District Judge Timothy S....

