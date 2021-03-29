Justices Won't Disturb Ruling Blessing 3-D Printed Gun Suit

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 1:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday let stand a Fifth Circuit ruling allowing a Texas-based online distributor of 3-D printed gun manuals to sue New Jersey's attorney general over a letter warning the company against further publication in an alleged violation of state law. The Fifth Circuit had ruled in August that New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal's cease-and-desist letter was enough to establish a Texas court's jurisdiction over Defense Distributed's suit. Grewal sought high court review of the ruling in December, arguing it would deter state officials from using such letters to enforce state laws. The high court did not...

