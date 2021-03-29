Justices Offer No Answers On COVID-19 Coverage Suits

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 11:31 PM EDT) -- When the U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to take on a case over an eatery that wanted its insurer to pay for damages it says was incurred by road work, the justices also passed up an opportunity to clarify whether businesses could make the same argument in seeking coverage for COVID-19-related damage. The high court rejected the petition from Mama Jo's Inc., a Florida restaurant owner that asked it to overturn an Eleventh Circuit decision holding that policyholders must show their properties needed repairs to get coverage under their commercial property insurance. The restaurant owner told the high court in January...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS