Justices Won't Hear Request To Make Clinton Be Deposed

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a conservative group's petition for the justices to revive its demand that Hillary Clinton face deposition over her use of a private email server as secretary of state. The denial of Judicial Watch Inc.'s petition for certiorari leaves in place a D.C. Circuit panel ruling last August that reversed a lower court order for Clinton to be deposed, although that ruling allowed Clinton's former chief of staff, Cheryl Mills, to be deposed again. As is customary, the justices did not explain why they denied to take up the case. David Kendall of Williams &...

