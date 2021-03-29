Wells Fargo Must Face Retaliation Suit Over OCC Testimony

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's top federal judge has refused to toss whistleblower claims that Wells Fargo fired a former lead region president for testifying before the Office of the Currency Comptroller about the banking giant's bogus accounts scandal, saying she sufficiently linked the testimony to her termination. Nearly nine months after nixing a previous version of the suit, U.S. Chief District Judge Freda L. Wolfson on Friday denied the financial institution's bid to dismiss Larissa Perry's second amended complaint, finding in a written opinion that she has "plausibly pleaded a causal connection" between her OCC testimony in April 2018 and her termination about...

