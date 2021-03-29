Griddy Energy Customers May Get Ch. 11 Committee

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The customers of bankrupt Texas power supplier Griddy Energy may be getting a committee to represent their interests after a Texas bankruptcy judge was told Monday that no other potential unsecured creditors have asked to take part in the Chapter 11 case. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur approved a notice program and a claims deadline for those customers while saying he would consider requests by customers and the Texas state government for a customer committee later this week. Houston-based Griddy, which provided variable-rate electricity plans tied to market demand to about 57,000 customers, filed for bankruptcy protection...

