Moroccan Hotel Says Starwood Capital Must Pay $60M Award

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 10:50 PM EDT) -- A Moroccan hotel has urged a Delaware court to enforce a nearly $60 million arbitral award against Starwood Capital Group Global I LLC, saying the court already concluded the private investment firm can be held liable for the award based on an underlying breach of contract. Compagnie des Grands Hôtels d'Afrique SA, which owns the luxury hotel in Casablanca called the Royal Mansour Hotel, on Friday opposed a motion by Greenwich, Connecticut-based Starwood and its subsidiary Starman Hotel Holdings LLC to toss CGHA's litigation seeking to enforce the arbitral award. Starwood's March 19 bid to dismiss incorrectly interprets U.S. District Judge...

