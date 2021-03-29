DuPont Entity's $50M Cancer Trial Loss Gets Cut To $40M

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 3:24 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge on Monday reduced a couple's $50 million jury verdict to $40.3 million in their personal injury suit alleging E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co. contaminated drinking water with a former Teflon ingredient that caused a man's testicular cancer, but found the award is not excessive. In a 32-page order, U.S. District Judge Edmund A. Sargus partially granted DuPont's request for a remittitur, challenging Travis and Julie Abbott's $50 million jury trial win in their personal injury case against the Delaware-based chemical company. The judge agreed with DuPont that the $10 million in damages awarded to Julie...

