Penn & Teller, Libertarian Orgs Ask NLRB To Chill On Tweets

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board should "learn to take a joke," comedy duo Penn & Teller and other libertarian groups said Monday in support of a challenge by The Federalist's publisher against the agency's order to delete a tweet that he would send employees "to the salt mine" if they unionized. Libertarian groups, including the Cato Institute and comedy magic duo Penn Jillette and Teller, urged the Third Circuit to undo the NLRB's decision that FDRLST Media LLC, which runs the conservative online magazine The Federalist, violated the National Labor Relations Act when Ben Domenech tweeted, "FYI @fdrlst first one of you tries to unionize I swear...

