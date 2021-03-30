Crypto Co-Founder Can't Toss $10M ICO Default Judgment

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A co-founder of Irish cryptocurrency startup Cloud With Me Ltd., who is facing a certified class action lawsuit from investors over a $10 million initial coin offering, can't overturn a default judgment against him and dismiss the fraud case, a Pennsylvania federal judge has said. Cloud With Me co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Asaf Zamir lost his bid Monday to overturn the May 2019 default judgment against him and be dismissed from the case accusing him of violating federal securities laws by selling unregistered digital tokens, according to an order from U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak adopting the report and...

