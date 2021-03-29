Mobile Banking App Beam Agrees To Permanent Ban By FTC

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Mobile banking app Beam has agreed to a permanent ban from the industry and to reimburse customers roughly $2.6 million in a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, according to documents filed Monday in California federal court. Beam Financial Inc. and its founder and CEO Yinan Du will be permanently barred from promoting, offering or distributing "any product or service that can be used to deposit, store or withdraw funds," according to the settlement agreement. They're also banned from helping any other parties do so, the filing said. Beam has also agreed to provide refunds to certain customers, amounting to about...

