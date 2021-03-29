Ex-Engine Maker Execs Can't Ditch SEC's Fraud Suit

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 11:01 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday refused to toss a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit accusing an alternative-energy engine maker's former executives of engaging in an accounting fraud scheme that inflated company revenues by $25 million. U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood rejected the respective dismissal bids by Power Solutions International Inc.'s former CEO Gary Winemaster and its former General Manager James Needham contending that the agency's complaint relied on so-called "shotgun" and "puzzle" pleading, saying the SEC made its claims clearly and specifically identified the role of each defendant in the alleged fraud, identified their actions and inactions that led...

