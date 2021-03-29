Idaho Helmet Co. Must Defend Product Liability Suit In Ill.

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appellate panel upheld a lower court's finding that it has specific jurisdiction over an Idaho-based motorcycle helmet brand in a product liability suit lobbed by a man and woman who suffered head injuries in a crash. A three-judge appellate panel said the lower court properly rejected helmet branding and marketing company GMAX LLC's bid to escape the defective manufacturing and failure to warn claims Illinois residents Kevin Hernandez and Andrea Rodriguez launched over their 2016 crash. GMAX argued dismissal was proper because separate companies made and sold its helmets, but "that is irrelevant" since the company was aware...

