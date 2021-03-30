Ex-Hodgson Clean Energy Team Joins Foley Hoag In NY

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Foley Hoag LLP announced that it expanded its energy practice last week with a team of three New York-based attorneys joining from Hodgson Russ LLP who specialize in clean energy. Partner Noah Shaw and associates Peter Ross and Sarah Main spent the last year and a half at Hodgson Russ before making the decision to switch firms. Shaw told Law360 Pulse on Tuesday that he and his team joined Foley Hoag because of the strength of the firm's climate and energy practice, along with its growing presence in New York. "The energy and climate practice that Foley Hoag has been building...

