Philly Health Facility Project Lands $220M Construction Loan

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A joint venture that includes National Real Estate Advisors has landed $220 million in financing for a Philadelphia health care facility project, borrower-side broker Jones Lang LaSalle announced on Monday. The loan from a syndicate of banks is for 1101 Chestnut St. in Philadelphia's Center City neighborhood, and the borrower venture includes National Real Estate Advisors LLC, Joss Realty Partners LLC, SSH Real Estate and Young Capital LLC. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. did not name the lenders. The specialty care property, which will be a Jefferson Health facility, will have 452,000 square feet of space when complete, JLL said on Monday....

