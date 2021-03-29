EDNY To Increase Resources Amid Asian Hate Crime Spike

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York said Monday that it's doubling the size of the civil rights section in its criminal division, as law enforcement grapples with the pronounced spike in anti-Asian hate crimes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The move is designed to devote more resources to evaluating and, when necessary, prosecuting hate crimes in the five counties that the EDNY holds jurisdiction over, the office said. "The spiking number of hate crimes directed at Asian Americans in this District and throughout the country runs contrary to deeply-held American values of fairness, respect and equal treatment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS