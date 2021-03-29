Worker's FMLA Suit Over Charter's Medical Inquiry Tossed

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal judge tossed a former Charter Communications LLC employee's would-be collective action Monday, ruling the company didn't violate federal law when it requested the worker's medical details after she advised colleagues not to call 911 if they saw her have a seizure. U.S. District Judge David Hale granted Charter's request for summary judgment against former call center worker Brandi Gray, saying she had abandoned her Family and Medical Leave Act claim. The nixed individual claim also doomed Gray's potential chance at a collective action for Charter's alleged "pattern or practice" of interfering with employees' FMLA rights, the court found....

