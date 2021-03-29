Opioid MDL's Tribal Bellwether Dodges Early Drug Co. Attacks

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 10:56 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma federal judge Monday rejected sweeping attacks on one of the biggest cases blaming drug companies for opioid abuse on Native American lands but also signaled that the multidistrict litigation bellwether has potential vulnerabilities. In a pair of rulings, U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White shot down motions to dismiss from drug distributors and pharmacy chains, finding that the Cherokee Nation — one of the largest Native American tribes — has plausibly shown that reckless sales of prescription opioids led to rampant addiction on its reservation in northeastern Oklahoma. The tribe's descriptions of harm "go far beyond simple overdose deaths...

