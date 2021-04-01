Thompson Coburn Adds 2 Pros To National Energy Practice

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Thompson Coburn LLP has hired two partners for its national energy practice who for a long time have worked together to help electric utilities, telecommunication companies and other clients navigate issues surrounding state and federal regulations, licensing and other matters. Josh Adrian and Matthew Rudolphi joined Thompson Coburn this week, bringing with them extensive experience helping clients make sense of regulatory matters before the courts and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and advising them on licensing, ratemaking and other issues. Adrian is based in the firm's Washington, D.C., office, while Rudolphi will work out of the firm's D.C. and Chicago offices....

