Consumers Slam Sonic's Bid To Dodge Unwanted Texts Suit

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of consumers has shot back at Sonic Drive-In's bid to toss their suit accusing it of sending unwanted text message advertisements, telling an Oklahoma federal court that the fast-food chain didn't comply with National Do Not Call Registry regulations. Lead plaintiff Danny Collins asked the court Monday to deny Oklahoma City-based Sonic Corp.'s March 8 bid to dismiss his suit claiming the company breached the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, saying Sonic wrongly interpreted both the TCPA and applicable regulations as promulgated by the Federal Communications Commission. The fast-food chain mistakenly believes the TCPA and regulations required Collins to...

