Man Accused Of Threatening Flynn Judge Reaches Plea Deal

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- A New York man will plead guilty to charges that he threatened to assault and murder a D.C. federal judge who oversaw the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a federal prosecutor revealed on Monday. During a brief status conference in the case, Rachel Fletcher of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia told U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden that Frank J. Caporusso has entered a plea agreement with the government. The terms of the agreement were not immediately available, and attorneys for both sides did not comment on the details of the deal....

