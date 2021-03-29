USTR Suspends Trade Deal With Myanmar Over Military Coup

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative suspended the framework agreement governing commerce with Myanmar on Monday, the Biden administration's most recent condemnation of the February coup and ongoing violence against pro-democracy protesters. Monday's announcement followed yet another weekend of demonstrations and escalating retaliation in Myanmar, formerly known as Burma. Protests have been frequent since the elected government was ousted on Feb. 1, but security forces, which back the State Administration Council installed following the coup, killed more people on Saturday than on any day since the government takeover. Approximately 510 protesters have been killed as of Monday and more than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS