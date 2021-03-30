9th Circ. Revives Casino ATM Merchant's Contract Dispute

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- ATM Merchant Systems provided evidence that a partner payment-processing company harmed its casino business by failing to adapt to chip technology on time, the Ninth Circuit said in a decision that largely reversed a lower-court ruling. JB Carter Enterprises, which does business as ATM Merchant Systems, provided enough evidence that Elavon Inc. may have breached its contracts and engaged in unfair dealing, the court found Monday. The unpublished opinion reversed the bulk of the Nevada district court's decision, which had granted a win to Evalon. ATM Merchant Systems, or ATMMS, provides ATMs, merchant payment services and a debit and credit card...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS