Hot Rod Group Can't Pump Brakes On Racer's Antitrust Case

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The National Hot Rod Association was hoping to leave in the dust a set of antitrust claims accusing it of unfairly booting a three-time drag racing champion from its ranks and then leading a boycott of his business, but an Indiana federal court dashed those hopes Monday. U.S. District Judge James R. Sweeney II did kill a number of hot rod racer Larry Dixon's claims permanently — those for trespass to chattels, trespass to land and economic duress — but he allowed the driver's antitrust claims to move forward untouched. "Again, the court must note the difficulty of distinguishing between conclusory...

