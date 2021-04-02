Health Hires: King & Spalding, Ropes & Gray

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding LLP has snapped up a biologics expert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Ropes & Gray LLP has boosted its California presence of health attorneys with a new partner, and Latham & Watkins LLP has added an attorney to its health care and life sciences group, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. King & Spalding Eva Temkin King & Spalding's new Washington, D.C.-based FDA and life sciences group partner Eva Temkin had recently been at the agency's Office of Therapeutic Biologics and Biosimilars as its acting policy director,...

