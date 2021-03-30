Brewery Asks For Another Round In COVID-19 Coverage Row

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The operator of a steakhouse and brewery tapped the Seventh Circuit on Monday to revive its business interruption suit against The Cincinnati Insurance Company Inc., saying a federal judge's finding that the coronavirus caused no physical damage to its property contradicts "established science." TJBC Inc., which owns 4204 Main Street Brewing Co., said in its appellant brief that U.S. District Judge David W. Dugan was wrong to toss its suit over pandemic-related losses at its Belleville, Ill., location. The government orders stated there was property loss and damage from COVID-19, the owner said. "COVID-19 has a physical presence. It spreads through...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS