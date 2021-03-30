Judge Jackson Tapped For DC Circ. In 1st Biden Nominations

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 10:47 AM EDT) -- President Joe Biden revealed the first 11 judicial nominees of his presidency Tuesday morning, a diverse group of BigLaw attorneys that also includes U.S. District Judge Ketanji B. Jackson's nomination to the D.C. Circuit, where she would likely be a leading candidate for a future Supreme Court vacancy. The group includes three African American women, including Judge Jackson, nominated to federal circuit courts, seven nominees to federal district courts, and one nominee to the D.C. Superior Court. "This trailblazing slate of nominees draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession," Biden said in a statement. "Each...

