3 Firms Help Air Taxi Co. Land On Nasdaq In $3.3B SPAC Deal

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 10:11 AM EDT) -- German air taxi developer Lilium, advised by Orrick and Ropes & Gray, agreed to merge Tuesday with a Goodwin-represented special purpose acquisition company at a roughly $3.3 billion valuation, marking at least the second significant air taxi SPAC deal this year. The deal features Lilium GmbH combining with Qell Acquisition Corp., and the resulting entity is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "LILM," according to a statement. Founded in 2015, Lilium's aim is to "revolutionize regional travel" with its seven-seater Lilium Jet, which will provide regional, high-speed shuttle service. The Lilium Jet can travel 175 miles...

