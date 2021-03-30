Redding Rancheria Sues Calif. For 'Bad Faith' Negotiations

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Redding Rancheria, a federally recognized tribe in Northern California, sued the state in a California federal court over claims that it ghosted the tribe while negotiating a new gaming compact, violating the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. Redding Rancheria, which owns and operates the Win-River Resort and Casino, is one of many tribes suing the state for bad faith negotiations while trying to iron out a new gaming agreement. Redding Rancheria's current compact is from 1999 and expires in 2022. Scott Crowell of his own law firm, counsel for Redding Rancheria and co-author of the Monday complaint, told Law360 in a phone...

