COVID-19 Lands Aircraft Leasing Biz AeroCentury In Ch. 11

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 10:06 AM EDT) -- Buffeted by debt and COVID-19-related market downturns, California-based aircraft leasing and sale business AeroCentury Corp. landed in Chapter 11 in Delaware late Monday with plans for a quick sale to a secured lender who offered an $83.2 million credit bid against the company's overall $125 million in debt. AeroCentury, which buys used, "mid-life" jet and turboprop aircraft and engines and leases or sells them globally, sought bankruptcy protection following more than a year of struggles over bad debt allowances, a lingering credit default and a global pandemic. "Unfortunately, since early 2020, the ongoing COVID-19 worldwide pandemic has compounded the debtors' cash...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS