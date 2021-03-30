NJ Justices Signal Support For Reviving Malpractice Suit

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court seemed poised Tuesday to revive malpractice claims that an attorney pushed his then-client to plead guilty to motor vehicle violations and failed to advise her about the impact on her state judiciary job, noting that the charges were at the heart of her subsequent disciplinary action. During a Zoom hearing, the court appeared to support Brenda Gilbert's challenge to an appellate decision affirming the dismissal of her claims against Kenyatta K. Stewart and his former firm, Hunt Hamlin & Ridley, in connection with a disciplinary case that led to an unpaid suspension and her demotion from...

