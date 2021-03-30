Texas Judge Wonders If Congress Will Moot DACA Challenge

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge presiding over a suit seeking to strike down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program spent most of a hearing on Tuesday asking counsel for the federal government and the Texas-led coalition of states challenging the program whether he should wait to rule in light of recent legislative developments. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen asked counsel for the federal government, the state of Texas and attorneys representing 22 DACA recipients who intervened in the case whether the American Dream and Promise Act — passed by the House of Representative on March 18 — will affect this case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS