Gas Driller Must Dismiss Chesapeake Suit Due To Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge on Tuesday shut down a breach of contract suit against oil and gas driller Chesapeake Energy after Chesapeake argued that the claims were barred by its Chapter 11 plan, even if the claimed breach took place after the plan was confirmed. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones ordered Epsilon Energy USA to dismiss its district court complaint against Chesapeake, finding that it violated the restraining order put in place when he confirmed Chesapeake's Chapter 11 plan. Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake Energy — one of the largest oil and gas exploration firms in the country —...

