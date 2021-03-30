Loeb & Loeb Guides Aareal Capital's $93M Manhattan Loan

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 2:07 PM EDT) -- Loeb & Loeb represented Aareal Capital in connection with its $92.5 million loan for a commercial unit at a West 57th Street residential tower in Manhattan, according to records made public in New York on Tuesday. The loan from Aareal Capital Corp. is for a commercial unit at Metropolitan Tower Condominium at 146 W. 57th St., and the borrower is Met Tower Owner LLC. The tower is located two blocks south of Central Park and is close to the 57th Street subway station where the N, Q, R and W trains, as well as Line F, stop. The 78-story residential tower...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS