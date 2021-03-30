State Dept. Beats Muslim Worker's Bias Suit

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT) -- An Arab American contractor for the U.S. Department of State can't pursue a suit claiming she was reprimanded for working remotely during the Muslim holiday Eid and faced retaliation when she complained, a D.C. federal judge ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols granted the State Department's bid to toss Maysa Ashhab-Jones' Title VII suit alleging gender, religion and national origin discrimination as well as retaliation. Ashhab-Jones, an information resources coordinator who worked at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, alleged she was written up for a timesheet error and disciplined after she filed internal discrimination complaints. She also said her supervisor...

