Pa. Landfill Suit Thrown Out Due To Misattributed Stink

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A northeast Pennsylvania resident who misattributed a sewage stink from a wastewater treatment plant to a nearby landfill has had her proposed class action over the landfill's alleged aromas tossed from federal court. Northampton County residents Robin and Dexter Baptiste had sued the Bethlehem Landfill in Pennsylvania federal court, with a complaint claiming that smells from mishandled and unburied waste had drifted across the Lehigh River and affected residents of the surrounding community. But in Robin Baptiste's deposition, she instead attributed the stink to the treatment plant that was closer to her home. "In light of plaintiff Robin Baptiste's March 5,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS