Grocers Want 3rd Circ. To Rehear Egg Antitrust Case

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Grocery retailers have asked the full Third Circuit to review their lawsuit accusing egg producers and trade groups of conspiring to drive up prices, arguing that a three-judge panel's refusal to revive the claims ran afoul of the court's precedent. In a petition for an en banc hearing seeking to undo a trial court defeat, The Kroger Co., SuperValu Inc., Publix Super Markets Inc. and others urged the full court on Monday to overturn a panel's ruling that an error on the jury's verdict form was harmless because the jury got correct instructions elsewhere. The grocers claimed that a Pennsylvania federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS