Prepare For Minn. Privacy Law To Catch Up To Calif., Wash.

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Minnesota is the latest state to tackle the thorny issues of data privacy, and the nascent 2021 legislative session has already seen the introduction of two competing measures aimed at expanding data privacy protections. Each bill takes strong cues from privacy legislation in other states — the California Consumer Privacy Act and the proposed Washington Privacy Act — setting up what is emerging as a two-track approach to state-focused privacy regulation in the U.S. California, as the pioneer in privacy regulation among the states, went beyond the data breach focus of existing state privacy laws with the CCPA and allowed consumers...

