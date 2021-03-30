Doormaker's Investors Win Cert. In Suit Over Antitrust Scheme

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal court has certified a class of investors alleging that doormaker Jeld-Wen Inc. manipulated its stock price by concealing that it had violated antitrust law through an anti-competitive merger and other conduct. U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. issued an order Monday certifying a class of Jeld-Wen investors and appointing Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and Labaton Sucharow LLP to serve as class counsel, with Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC serving as liaison counsel. The judge said in an opinion for the order that among Jeld-Wen's arguments against certification was that an October 2018 announcement contained no...

