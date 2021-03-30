Visa Winners Say 'Injuries Linger' Despite Biden Orders

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Diversity visa winners who were blocked from entering the U.S. during the pandemic urged a D.C. federal judge Monday to reject the government's argument that their case is moot since President Joe Biden rescinded orders restricting their entry, arguing that their "injuries linger" because they haven't been allowed to immigrate. In a 28-page reply brief, the plaintiffs, which include diversity visa winners, noted that the court already ordered the government to allow some diversity visa winners into the country, and they argued that another court order is necessary to prevent thousands of immigrants from permanently losing their opportunity to immigrate due...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS