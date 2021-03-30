Trader Cops To Duping Investors Who Backed Forex Business

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 3:42 PM EDT) -- A forex trader copped to a count of fraud conspiracy Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court after prosecutors accused him of fleecing investors from New York City's Korean-American community who had backed his currency investing business. Tae Hung Kang, a Korean national, entered a guilty plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Peggy Kuo. He will be sentenced at a later date before U.S. District Judge Raymond J. Dearie. Kang, who also goes by Kevin, faces a prison sentence in the range of three years, according to a plea agreement discussed in court. He has also agreed to make more than $835,000 of restitution...

