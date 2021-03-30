8th Circ. Says Taco Bell Franchisee Can Arbitrate OT Dispute

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A Taco Bell franchisee did not lose its right to compel arbitration in an unpaid overtime suit even though it delayed asserting that right for months, the Eighth Circuit ruled Tuesday. In a 2-1 published opinion, an appellate panel found that Taco Bell franchise owner Sundance Inc. did not waive its right to arbitration, ruling that even though it had asserted that right eight months into litigation and only after a failed mediation and dismissal attempt, the company did not harm the plaintiff. "The district court erred in determining Sundance waived its right to arbitrate because Sundance's conduct, even if inconsistent with...

