​​​​​​​DHS Wants Out Of Surety Cos.' 'Hypothetical' Bond Claims

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A cohort of surety companies can't challenge an agency regulation that has yet to affect them, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security told a California federal court, seeking to nix a suit over a new immigration surety bond rule. The policy, which went into effect last summer, allows DHS to reject new bonds underwritten by surety companies that owe DHS $50,000 or more in past-due invoices, that are late on 10 or more payments or that have a "breach rate" — the number of cases in which the person released on bond does not show up for their hearing — of...

